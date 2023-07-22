FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.70

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 47108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

