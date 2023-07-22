Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Up 2%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 347,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,180,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.0900178 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

