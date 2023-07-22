Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 94,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Genetron Price Performance

Shares of GTH opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Genetron has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Featured Stories

