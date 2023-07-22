GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 1623 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

