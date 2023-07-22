Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 896,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Star Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Global Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Global Star Acquisition

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

