Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 461.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

