Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,989.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $10,595,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.12 on Friday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

