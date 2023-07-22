Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.
In related news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,989.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.12 on Friday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.72.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
