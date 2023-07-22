GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of GTBP opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT Biopharma ( NASDAQ:GTBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

