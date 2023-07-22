Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.