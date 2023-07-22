Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Activity

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.33 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

