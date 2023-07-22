Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

