HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $639.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 over the last 90 days. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 72.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.