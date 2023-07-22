Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $41.94

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $45.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 263,629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,315 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

