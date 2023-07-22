Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $41.94

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.94, but opened at $45.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 263,629 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,315 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
