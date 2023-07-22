HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

