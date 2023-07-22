Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

