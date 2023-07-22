Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 4.2 %

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CEO James R. Barlow purchased 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.