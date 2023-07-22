Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 731,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $334.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $192.45 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

