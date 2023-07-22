Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 17.5 %

NASDAQ HYMCW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

