Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Inari Medical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NARI opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $895,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after acquiring an additional 406,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

