ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.74

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 317904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

