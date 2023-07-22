ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.74

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 317904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

