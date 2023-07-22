Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,216 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 5.0 %

CRMT opened at $112.05 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

