Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $214,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $77,175.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 1.08. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

