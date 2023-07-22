Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 13,404 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at $721,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 23rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 649 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $3,686.32.

Cardlytics Stock Down 1.5 %

CDLX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

