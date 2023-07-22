Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 23,800 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $215,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29.

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $18,161.36.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

