Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 23,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $215,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29.
  • On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $18,161.36.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.