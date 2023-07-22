Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 1,842 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 332,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

