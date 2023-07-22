Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, June 5th, John Sheldon Peters sold 538 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $9,823.88.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

