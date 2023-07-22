Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $92,928.56 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.12 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.