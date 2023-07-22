Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $92,928.56 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.12 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.90.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
