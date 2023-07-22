Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells 26,775 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,008,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,434,135 shares in the company, valued at $257,560,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 336,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.