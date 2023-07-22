Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $514,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $1,127,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

