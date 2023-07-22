Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $86,250.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

