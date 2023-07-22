Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $132.04 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

