Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.14

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 91452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

