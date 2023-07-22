IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 21,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 129,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IonQ Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

IONQ stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

