Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,573,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

