iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.88

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.88 and last traded at $77.88, with a volume of 20534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

