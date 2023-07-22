iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
