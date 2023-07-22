iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.56

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 11532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $595.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.