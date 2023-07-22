iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

