iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 522.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAT. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 146,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 132,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,355,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IAT stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

