Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.82 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.