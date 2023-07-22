Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,262,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $20,647,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 580,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

