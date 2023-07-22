Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

