Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

