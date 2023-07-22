Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.