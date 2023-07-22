Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.