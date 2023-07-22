JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.75

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 2151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 252.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,704,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,508 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

