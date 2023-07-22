JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

