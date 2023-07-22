JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,174.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,345,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,177 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a market cap of $452.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.