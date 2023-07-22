JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

