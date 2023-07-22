Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.49

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 4135451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $12,145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $7,926,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $3,797,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

